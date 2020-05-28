St. Augustine City Hall operations to reopen June 1

City Hall will open at 8 a.m. and resume its regular business hours, closing at 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

St. Augustine's City Hall will re-open its doors to the public on June 1 as the state continues its gradual reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

City Hall will open at 8 a.m. and resume its regular business hours, closing at 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Customer Sevice office locates at 50 Bridge Street will reopen and the lobby will be accessible to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The drive-thru window will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City managed parking located will be enforced Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking meters, payment kiosks and the ParkStAug mobile parking app will resume accepting payments at 12 a.m. on June 1.

The Downtown Historic Parking Facility will resume parking enforcement and fees, Monday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.

All city commission and volunteer board meetings will continue to be done via Communications Media Technology.