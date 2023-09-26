St. Augustine Beach tennis club owner hopes to rebuild after massive fire

The tennis courts survived the raging fire at the Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club, but little else did.

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — A tennis club owner woke up in the middle of the night Tuesday to find his club on fire.

Now, investigators are trying to figure out what started the fire at the Atlantic Beach & Tennis Club in St. Augustine Beach, just off of Ocean Trace Road.

The building is about 50 years old. The good news is no one was hurt. The bad news…it's one man’s business, and many people consider the affordable club a "home away from home."

"I live in a house right behind the club and I saw flames coming out of the building," Bill Brothers, the club owner said.

He woke up around 1:25 a.m. Tuesday, and told his wife to call 911.

She found out the firefighters were already on the scene, fighting the flames.

The club dates to the 1970’s and Brothers has owned it for more than 30 years.

"It makes you sick to put 32 years into something and have it destroyed in a few hours. Doesn’t make you real happy," Brothers told First Coast News.

Flames tore through the club, destroying almost the entire building. At least one of the two pools is damaged, but it looks like the tennis courts survived.

"What’s going through my head? A lot of different things," Brothers said. "How can I keep it going? I’m thinking of the wonderful people who come here everyday for their health."

During the day Tuesday, firefighters put out hotspots, and locals like Beatrix Friedrich-Pappas stopped by to grieve the loss of a beloved hang-out spot and health club.

"I used to come here on vacation in the beginning before I moved here," Friedrich-Pappas said, "and it just has really good memories, really good get togethers. Nice and friendly people."

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire. However, many people who live nearby wonder if lighting started it. Many people reported hearing a loud boom and the fire started during a storm.

"The boom was very loud. We are used to a lot of strong thunderstorms but that boom was very loud," Friedrich-Pappas said.

After everything, the owner said he plans to rebuild, even though it's been a long week.

Brother said he had a stroke two days ago, and now his business has burned down.