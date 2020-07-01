ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — The pier on St. Augustine Beach is closed for six months as it needs to be repaired. This may be the last major fix for the pier because it's near the end of its life span.

"We see people out here all the time," Andres Rueda said. He and Olivia Williams just learned the pier was closed when they arrived at the pier parking lot Monday.

"We're pretty bummed out," he said. "We've wanted to get out here and fish for a long time."

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation Director Doug Bataille said, "Every year we have the pier inspected by structural engineers to make sure it's safe."

He says the latest inspection showed the pier on St. Augustine Beach needs some work.

"Both the deck everyone walks on as well as some of the substructures need to be replaced at this point," Bataille said.

If you look underneath the pier, the pilings look pretty bad. They're peeling and appear very rusty, but Bataille says they're not really the problem.

"The engineers reviewed that," he said, "and those pilings look rusty right now, but it's kind of what happens in this environment."

He says replacing some of the braces and the entire deck is expected to give the pier another 8 - 10 years. By then, he says it will be time for the county to figure out if the entire pier needs to be replaced.

He said, "This pier is approaching 35 years old because it was built in 1986, so every structure has a life span."

The repair job will cost St. Johns County $780,000. Bataille noted there is no good time to shut down a pier for six months.

"You hate closing a beach pier any time of the year," he said.

But he says the work needs to be done. As for Rueda and Williams, they shrugged, walked away and still enjoyed a beautiful day on the beach next to the pier.