12-year-old who died in St. Augustine in ATV accident was student at Pacetti Bay Middle School

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The victim in a fatal all-terrain vehicle accident in St. Augustine has been identified as 12-year-old Daniel Bonilla, a student at Pacetti Bay Middle School, school administrators confirmed.
SJCSO said the boy was riding on the ATV with his father when it flipped over in the Trailmark subdivision. The condition of his father has not been released.
Principal Ted Banton wrote in an email to parents:
"It is with a very heavy heart that I write to you today. As you may or may not be aware, one of our students, Daniel Bonilla, has passed away. The administration, faculty and staff want to express our sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family during this time of grieving and sadness.
Traumatic events can be difficult and, like adults, adolescents’ express emotions by grieving. Your child may want to share memories or ask questions regarding this matter. The following information is provided for parents and others who may find themselves in a position of guiding an adolescent through the grieving process. In addition, if the children in your family need additional support, our school counselors and members of the district crisis team will be available beginning tomorrow to provide services. They will continue to support our students and staff as long as is needed."