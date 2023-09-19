St. Augustine Amphitheatre to be run by a not-for-profit organization

St. Johns County government will no longer manage The Amp and Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre and the Ponte Vedra Music Hall will no longer be operated by the St. Johns County government.

The St. Johns County Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to give up control of the very popular and successful music venues, and hand over the operation and management of them to a not for profit organization, the SJC Cultural Events, Inc. The county will continue to own the properties or leasehold interests associated with the buildings and land.

That organization is basically made up of the people who already run the day-to day operations of the amphitheater. Ryan Hall is the Public Relations Manager for St. Johns County Cultural Events. He said the staff will essentially remain the same. He also said customers will most likely not notice a difference with the change.

Ultimately, Hall said, the change will provide staff more agility to make decisions about performers and vendors without having to go through the county governmental processes.