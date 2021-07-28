Springfield event venue unveiling design plans for future of Alberi

A community meeting Wednesday night at 7 p.m. will preview what's to come for the 85,000-square-foot food, beverage, art, music and entertainment venue.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Eight months after hosting its first event in a space full of possibility along Main Street in Historic Springfield, the future of Alberi is taking shape.

Founder and CEO of Alberi Evan Metz shared the design plans for the food, beverage, art, music and entertainment venue ahead of a community meeting Wednesday night to share a preview of what's to come for the 85,000-square-foot site.

The space's new features will include beautiful gardens, a waterfall and river to explore; an experimental food kitchen features an eclectic menu by Resident Chef Wes of Khloe's Kitchen; a kids' play area and dog park; three bars featuring craft cocktails and beers from around the world; two decks overlooking the space that can be reserved for private parties or corporate events; a live music stage; at least six game stations including tetherball, basketball and ping pong; five art installations, including rotating local artists on the "Nature Wins" wall; and an open air roof to enjoy Alberi all the time.

Past event attendees may be familiar with the artistic and eclectic style of the venue. The first event, Nature Wins, featured a jazz band, comedy show, rock music, a sax quartet, R&B and electric funk music, along with a curated selection of food trucks, liquor and craft beer offerings and live art exhibits.

Located at 1819 North Main St., Alberi (the Italian word for "trees") is poised to develop as a crosshairs of cultural experiences for people to enjoy all at once.

Scroll down to view images of the design concept, and to view the full presentation ahead of tonight's community meeting. If you would like to attend, the event is taking place at 7 p.m. at 1819 North Main St.