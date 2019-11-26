JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's go-time for Bobby Kelley.

"It's incredibly important to me because it's my livelihood," he told First Coast News about the revitalization happening in Jacksonville's Springfield neighborhood

The owner of Bobby K Boutique is trying to put his stamp on Springfield. He says it was the charm that brought him there about a year ago.

"The Springfield community is ready and fired up to have some really cool stuff happen," he said.

That includes Small Business Saturday, a nationwide effort to get you to shop local the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Small business owners like Kelley rely on it to keep their doors open.

"Small Business Saturday drives a lot of the traffic for us for the foreseeable future," he said.

However, last week violence showed its face in Springfield. Three shootings, including one that was deadly. A man was shot and killed not far from another shooting the day before.

"Things happen, but we have to keep going," small business owner Mark Braddock said. "We can't just pack our bags and go somewhere else."

He is the founder of 8103 Clothing Company. He moved to Springfield six months ago.

In addition to Small Business Saturday, he's organizing "Main Street Nights," an exhibit with photographer Malcolm Jackson this weekend.

He's hoping more people recognize the efforts that are going into revitalizing this part of Jacksonville.

"When you spend your money in any one of our businesses here on Main Street, all of it stays in the community and all of it goes back to just making this area beautiful," Braddock said.