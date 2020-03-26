JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At a time when people are spending much of their day learning and working from inside their homes, Jacksonville's historic Springfield neighborhood invites you to take a stroll outside and get a glimpse of what organizers call "pandemic porch decorating."

"We thought it would be fun for people to have a goal and walk around the neighborhood and have something to look at," Kat Ott said.

Ott, along with a friend, put out the call to their neighbors to get creative and decorate their porches. About 40 homeowners accepted the challenge.

"We kind of brainstormed and thought, "What if we let the neighborhood decorate however they wanted to?'" Ott told First Coast News.

Ott says the decorations are meant to brighten spirits with a Christmas-like tour of homes.

From Pac-Man to pirates and sunbathing flamingos, the only rule Ott had was that everything had to come from existing decorations or borrowed from a neighbor.

"We might be stuck inside for several more weeks, so let your kids decorate a porch," she said. "Let them make something with what you have. Kids are creative if you give them license to do whatever."

While cabin fever can get ugly, Springfield is getting beautiful with porches that sent a pretty, and powerful, message.