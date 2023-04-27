Spreading messages, projecting images of hate now a crime in Florida

Hate groups can be charged with a felony.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Spreading messages and projecting images of hate in Florida is a crime, as of Wednesday.

Governor Ron DeSantis recently signed the "public nuisances" bill into law. On several occasions, hateful messages and images have been seen on the First Coast.

Neighborhoods have been plagued by racist flyers and anti-Semitic images were seen plastered on buildings and messages of hate were once seen on the Jacksonville Jaguar's stadium.

However, the City of Jacksonville passed an ordinance prohibiting unauthorized signs projected on building.

Hate groups could be charged with a felony for harassing people. That includes leaving recruitment flyers in plastic bags with rocks on a resident's property.

Projecting signs of hate is also a crime in the sunshine state. The law also prohibits "a person who willfully enters the campus of a state university or Florida College System institution for the purpose of threatening or intimidating another person from remaining on such campus after being warned to depart."

Charges range from a misdemeanor to a third degree felony.

First Coast News reached out to the University of North Florida for comment. Students have complained about people visiting the campus who are showcasing insensitive signs regarding: race, gender and sexuality. According to the 'Public Nuisances' law, a person can be charged with a first-degree misdemeanor if they are asked to leave and they refuse. First Coast News asked what impact, if any, would UNF see because they've previously stated its a public university and its bound by the first amendment.

UNF said it is reviewing the recently signed legislation to determine if there are any impacts to the campus community. The media relations manager said UNF remains committed to fostering civil discourse and providing a safe environment for all. David Miller, Jacksonville, leads a campaign with local businesses and non-profits called 'I am Jacksonville'.

He once helped raise more than a million dollars to combat anti-Semitism. The goal, he said, is to showcase how the city of Jacksonville is better when one embraces diversity. To Miller, Florida lawmakers deserve an 'atta boy' for getting this type of legislation to the Governor's desk.

"We're going to put more and more things into action that help us feel great about who we are and recognize that diversity is our strength, our differences, our strength," Miller said. "Jacksonville is a welcoming community, a place where people work together."

Dr. Tammy Hodo, an educational consultant with All Things Diverse, LLC, is an expert on diversity, equity and inclusion. She said this newly signed law is a step in the right direction for Florida.

Hodo believes this law will help hold hate groups accountable. However, she wants to know how far can the law be applied.

"So that's what I'm hoping that this bill will do, [it] will make people stop projecting and spewing all this hate and actually stop and begin to use those critical thinking skills that hopefully they obtained," Hodo added.