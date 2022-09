Chip and Tyler Davis join GMJ to speak about their annual fishing tournament Flounder Pounder. The tournament raises money for the Jacksonville School for Autism.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chip Davis and his son Tyler joined Good Morning Jacksonville to talk about their charity fishing tournament 'Flounder Pounder'.

This annual tournament is in its 13th year and has raised nearly $1 million for the Jacksonville School for Autism.