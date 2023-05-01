Sports Mania, a local clothing store in Jacksonville Beach, has spent the week preparing for more product ahead of the big game.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Right now, preparations for the Jaguars to take on the Tennessee Titans underway.

Buildings downtown are decorated in honor of the home team.

Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted asking everyone to wear teal Friday to show support for the Jaguars.

“We’ve got people looking for sweatshirts and knit hats that’s not typical weather for us Florida Jaguars fans,” said Matthew Smith, owner Sports Mania.

This weekend’s game against the Titans will determine if the Jags make it to the playoffs. So far, fans are getting their gear and declaring that this Saturday will be a victory for the home team.

“We’ve been waiting a long time for this and I just can’t wait, hopefully we win,” said one fan.

Another fan said, “2017 was a Cinderella season and we are ready to run it back.”

From shirts, sweatshirts, hats and more; items are flying off the shelves at Sports Mania.

“I was working and this is the closest thing I could get to and I know they’re a great store,” said one fan.

The owner, Matt Smith, says he’s buying more product so that people have options.

“The fans feel more confident that they’re buying in to not only this game but the future of the Jaguars and the hope of having another playoff season next year,” said Smith.