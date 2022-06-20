Sponsored by GRACE hosted Juneteenth celebration at Vista Landing Apartments in Jacksonville

Sponsored by grace is a nonprofit that seeks to elevate, engage and empower young people.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sponsored by GRACE is making it a goal to transform communities and uplift the youth.

The founder of Sponsored by GRACE, Ron Armstrong, says hosting this event for the residents here at the apartment gives him so much joy.

“I'm just excited. There’s other places I could be on Father's Day and there’s no other place I rather be than 5020 Cleveland Road. It's amazing to see the family we have built for the last four years come together, break bread together and just celebrate an amazing moment of our history," said Armstrong.

This organization has been partnering with community residents at Vista Landing Apartments for four years.

Armstrong says years ago the Vista Landing Apartments was labeled one of the deadliest apartments in the city.

“Wild area. Kids couldn’t run around and play. People hanging out with guns. Since Mr. Ron been in the community he has changed it around," said Rodrickia Hughes, former resident.

Hughes says Armstrong brought the community together which has been reducing the crime in the community.

“We don’t really see nothing no more because everybody comes together as one - what we should’ve been doing. So I feel like everyone is whole now," said Hughes.

Armstrong says their organization has expanded and is in the works of helping the Arlington community.