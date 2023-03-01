Spirit flight makes emergency landing in Jacksonville after fire in overhead bin

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says that one person was taken to the hospital from the airport.

A Spirit flight that took off from Dallas, bound for Orlando, made an emergency landing at the Jacksonville International Airport Wednesday afternoon.

The airline says that Spirit flight 259 had to land at JIA due to a battery fire that originated in an overhead bin. Spirit says a guest's personal item started the fire.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says that one person was taken to the hospital from the airport.

Spirit Airlines provided the following statement to First Coast News:

"Spirit Airlines flight 259 from Dallas (DFW) to Orlando (MCO) diverted to Jacksonville International Airport (JAX) following what’s believed to be a battery fire from a Guest item in an overhead bin that was extinguished inflight. The plane landed at JAX and taxied to the terminal without incident. We thank our crew and Guests for their quick actions to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, and we thank first responders for meeting the aircraft. "

FlightAware shows the plane dropped 29,825 feet between 3:36 and 3:37 p.m., and was then diverted to Jacksonville at 3:37 p.m.