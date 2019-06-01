JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A litter of kittens with eye deformities arrived at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) on Sunday, and the organization has asked for donations to care for them.

In a post to Facebook, JHS said the kittens are in need of special treatment, including eye surgery, before they can be placed in permanent homes.

Donations can be made via Facebook or by clicking here.

The kittens will remain in foster care until they are healthy enough for adoption, which could take a few weeks, according to JHS.