The Jacksonville Housing Authority (JHA) Board of Commissioners will host a 'Special Board Meeting' Wednesday after a recent report substantiated claims that the JHA President had sexual relationships with multiple employees.

The Jacksonville's inspector general released its investigation into Jacksonville Housing Authority President Frederick "Fred" McKinnies on Monday, which substantiated claims that McKinnies had sexual relationships with multiple JHA employees dating back to 2001.

RELATED: Report backs claims JHA president had sex with employees; says no sexual harassment occurred

According to the investigation report, McKinnies was accused of sexual harassment, violations in standards of conduct, conflict of interest and receipts of gifts, violation of JHA's internal policy and an improper salary increase.

First Coast News spoke with Inspector General Lisa Green who said her office would not make recommendations about McKinnies' future employment at JHA, saying it's a matter for the Board of Commissioners to decide.

McKinnies has been employed with JHA since 1993 and has been serving as president since 2013.

The Special Board Meeting will be held at 4 p.m. at the JHA Administration Office located at 1300 N. Broad St.