Special-edition IPA created to help Jacksonville Humane Society's program pairing veterans, homeless dogs

The fundraiser continues through Dec. 10 at six First Coast locations.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — You can try a locally-brewed beer all while helping veterans and homeless dogs at the same time. It's available at six First Coast locations and helps our nation's heroes from Five Star Veterans Center and adoptable dogs from the Jacksonville Humane Society.

A First Coast legal firm partnered with Kanine Social Dog Bar and Intuition Ale Works to create a special-edition IPA called "For the Pups, Man."

“It’s a peach-style IPA brewed by Intuition," said Dustin Fries, co-owner of Kanine Social Dog Bar.

A group of furry friends joined a party for the launch of a more than month-long fundraiser to bring dogs and veterans together at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

“For every pint sold, Farah & Farah is actually donating $4 to the Five Star Veterans," Fries said.

This is all for a program put on by the Jacksonville Humane Society called "Paws and Stripes."

“The program pairs volunteers with volunteers who are veterans, brings them into the Jacksonville Humane Society, and we provide in-depth dog training and enrichment," said Denise Deisler, CEO of the Jacksonville Humane Society.

Deisler says the program equally benefits those who have served the country and man’s or woman’s best friend.

“They have the benefit of the comradery and the rewards of working with the dogs, and certainly the dogs have the benefits of this extra attention, training, and enrichment, which absolutely ratchets up their adoptability," Deisler said.

The fundraiser continues through December 10th at the following locations:

• Intuition Ale Works - Downtown Jacksonville - 929 E. Bay St., Jacksonville, Florida

• Kanine Social - Riverside - 580 College St., Jacksonville, Florida

• Brewhound Dog Bar + Park - 1848 Kings Cir. S., Neptune Beach, Florida

• Really Good Beer Stop - Nocatee - 295 Pine Lakes Dr., Suites C3 & C4, Ponte Vedra, Florida

• Really Good Beer Stop - Jacksonville Beach - 323 10th Ave. N., Suite C-1