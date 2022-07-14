SpaceX to launch CRS-25 mission to International Space Station

Liftoff is targeted for 8:44 p.m. from Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SpaceX is expected to launch its 25th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-25) mission to the International Space Station.

The SpaceX website says the launch will happen Thursday or Friday. The exact launch date is unclear.

This is the fifth flight of the first stage booster supporting this mission, which previously supported CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, and Crew-4. Following stage separation, Falcon 9 will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The Dragon supporting this mission previously supported CRS-21 and CRS-23. Approximately twelve minutes after liftoff, Dragon will separate from Falcon 9’s second stage and dock to the space station on Saturday, July 16 at 11:20 a.m. ET, 15:20 UTC.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about 20 minutes prior to liftoff.