Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SpaceX is targeting Tuesday for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The instantaneous launch is at 6:57 p.m.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched one Starlink mission and SES-22. Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff.