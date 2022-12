A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 40 OneWeb satellites lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:27 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — SpaceX launched a batch of internet satellites for OneWeb on Thursday.

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying 40 OneWeb satellites lifted off from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:27 p.m.

The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-24, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13F, and one Starlink mission.