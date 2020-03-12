How to safely use your space heater during cold weather

Space heaters are a very popular item around this time of the year. However, they are blamed for hundreds of fires around the country.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With the temperatures dropping local hardware stores are seeing a high demand in space heaters, but before plugging these into your homes there are some things to keep in mind to make sure everyone is safe.

“Normally the first night the first little cold snap doesn’t do it and people realize whew it got cold last night, so I know it’s going to be cold again tonight," said Jacksonville Association of Firefighters President Randy Wyse. "So today is the day where most firefighters are starting to realize like, 'Oh okay. This could be a busy night for us.'"

Space heaters are a very popular item around during the winter months. Proctor Ace Hardware said they are seeing them fly off the shelves at this time.

“We have, probably in the last week, several of them have been going out the door," said Rodney Rogers of Proctor Ace Hardware. "We're running a sale on them this time of year so it’s helping."

While many people consider space heaters necessarily to survive the cold winter months. They can cause fires that can destroy a home.

"A lot of time, people use heaters at night when they’re sleeping," Wyse said. "Sometimes, they get too close to the bed and then you end up having a fire."

Wyse said a heater takes up a lot of power, so make sure you read the instructions.

Have you already decorated for the holidays?

🙋🏽‍♀️

Keep fire safety in mind by following these tips: https://t.co/G8ucOcMtAz pic.twitter.com/hpjX89LDOh — American Red Cross (@RedCross) November 25, 2020

Another safety tip for the holiday season is keeping the space heater fire away from any live Christmas trees that could catch fire. However, candles can also start a devastating fire as well.

“During the holiday season, it’s candles," Wyse said. "Too people may have candles, and it gets close to that dry Christmas tree and [you can] have a catastrophe. And the worst time in the world to have a fire and go home is Christmas.”