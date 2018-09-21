S.P. Livingston Elementary School was experiencing an extended power outage due to a car accident off campus and was going to relocate students on Friday.

However, shortly after releasing that information, the power turned back on. Students will resume classes in their normal building.

This communication was sent out to parents by Duval County Public Schools:

This is Duval County Public Schools calling to inform you that SP Livingston is experiencing an extended power outage due to a motor vehicle accident off campus .

Because there is no power and because power may not be restored until later in the day, we will be moving SP Livingston to the Young Men’s and Young Women’s Leadership Academy campus, which is a Duval public middle school very near to SP Livingston.

You do not need to make any changes to your normal student transportation routine.

I repeat, you do not need to make any changes to your normal student transportation routine.

All students are to arrive at SP Livingston as normal.

We will have busses to transfer your children to the Young Men’s and Young Women’s Leadership Academy campus, which is just a few blocks away.

We will also transport students back to SP Livingston when power is restored or for normal pick up at the end of the school day.

If your student is part of our extended day program at SP Livingston please bring them to SP Livingston as normal, and we will transport them to the YMLA/YWLA campus.

Thank you for your attention, and we look forward to a productive day of learning in our temporary location.

If you have any questions, please call YMLA/YWLA at (904) 630-6900.

