Jacksonville police investigating after Wednesday evening shooting

Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Around 8:41 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at 5500 Collins Road. An adult man was found and taken to the hospital for treatment after receiving a gunshot wound to his leg, JSO said.

Investigators believe an argument started in a parking lot, leading to the shooting. Police did not release any information about a potential suspect but they did say there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information about the shooting, please call JSO at 904-630-0500. To leave an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an active investigation.