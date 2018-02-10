Looking for a short-vacation destination? How about Atlanta, Washington D.C, Chicago or Dallas?

Southwest Airlines is offering heavily discounted tickets to a number of cities out of JAX airport.

You can see to which city you can travel and for what prices at this link.

Some of the tickets include:

One way to Atlanta starting at $49

One way to Baltimore/Washington D.C. starting at $99

One way to Chicago starting at $99

One way to Dallas starting at $99

One way to Denver starting at $129

One way to Ft. Lauderdale starting at $49

One way to Houston starting at $99

One way to Nashville starting at $79

The catch is that you have to book by Thursday, Oct. 4 and the tickets are nonrefundable. Domestic travel will be valid from Nov. 28 through Dec. 19 and Jan 3. through Feb. The prices are only good on nonstop flights.

