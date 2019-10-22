JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leahy Road is not what it used to be. Residents said the drainage system is causing several safety hazards for drivers and pedestrians.

"We need some help getting this done," resident Donna Troup said. Troup is a native of Jacksonville who lives in Southside Estates. "There are drains that go underneath the street and they are starting to sink in."

She added that the road has become uneven and the problems are only getting worse.

"It needs to be leveled out properly like it used to be and not put a Band-Aid on the patches that are here," Toup said.

The ditches around the road have also turned into an illegal dumping site.

Leahy Road

"The ditches on each side of Leahy Road here are filling up with water," Troup said. "There's trash in them. The sidewalks are being damaged as well."

Troupe asked the City of Jacksonville for help, but she said people she elected are not being responsive.

"Well, I was out here when the Public Works person was out here draining the green stuff out of that drain," she said. "They said the following week they would be back out here to fix it. Well, it's been three weeks almost and it's not fixed."

The On Your side team reached out to a spokesperson for the city. The spokesperson told First Coast News the Public Works Department will visit the site on Tuesday to review the issues and repairs will begin before the end of October.