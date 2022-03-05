Southside Elementary without power, school district says

The City of Jacksonville said it will be several hours before power is back

Southside Elementary School is without power on Wednesday morning. The Bradford County School District posted a notice on their Facebook page at 7:08 a.m..

The City of Jacksonville said it will be several hours before power is back, according to the Facebook post.

Lightning from a storm on Tuesday night knocked out a transformer which impacted a few junction boxes at the school, according to the Bradford County Sheriff's Office. The City is working to replace the junction boxes.

Parents may come pick up their children but it is not mandatory.

FSA testing will be postponed at Southside Elementary due to the lack of power. Absences will be counted as excused, the school district said.