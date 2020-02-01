Brianna Williams, the mother of 5-year-old Taylor Rose Williams, is being sued by an apartment complex on Jacksonville's Southside. The complex sent her an eviction notice shortly before Christmas.

Williams remains in the Duval County Jail. She is facing two felony charges of child neglect and one charge of lying to law enforcement. She was arrested on Nov. 12, the same day law enforcement discovered the remains of her daughter's body near her hometown of Demopolis, Alabama.

Williams lived at Paradise Island Apartments on the Southside with her daughter Taylor Rose starting in April 2018, but she moved to a house on Ivy Street in the Brentwood area just days before she reported her daughter missing.

That Southside apartment complex has filed an eviction notice, accusing Williams of violating several terms of her lease, including criminal activity at her apartment complex.

Williams’ lease shows that her contract on the Southside automatically renewed to a "month-to-month" lease. The lease indicates she never ended the lease nor gave any notice to end her lease before moving out.

The complex is also suing her for unpaid rent for November and December, which continues to accrues until they reach a resolution in court.

On Thursday, First Coast News learned new details about who has been visiting Williams in jail.

Her visitor log indicates someone from JSO scheduled a visit with her shortly after she was booked into jail at the end of November. She’s also been visited by her attorneys and a doctor, and a homicide investigator with the public defenders office.

