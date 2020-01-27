They say there ain't no rest for the weary, or the well-traveled. Luckily, Southern Grounds will debut at Jacksonville International Airport this fall.

Travelers will be able to enjoy delicious breakfast items plus pastries and other bakery items which are paired with gourmet coffee and teas.

On the menu are artisan sandwiches, salads, and other snacks including health-forward options for various eating preferences.

Plus a convenient selection of freshly prepared, grab-and-go items will be available for those in an extra hurry.

In addition to Southern Grounds, BurgerFi will open at a later date in the airport’s Concourse B. BurgerFi’s opening timeframe is in conjunction with JAX’s construction in the concourse.

The two new locations are part of a new 10-year contract valued at approximately $60 million that the Jacksonville Aviation Authority awarded to global restaurateur HMSHost, and its Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) joint venture partner Lee Wesley Group Inc.