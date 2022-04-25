Southeast Toyota Distributors to relocate, expand at JAXPORT

"Toyota's done a great job with maintaining their vehicle production over the past, really, 18 months," said Casey Gunnell, Jr., group vice president for Southeast Toyota. "We've seen a steady flow of vehicles that are still coming in via these containers, or these ships, I should say. As we look into the future, although we've had some declines in volume, we still remain steady, as I said before, and once we get into the third quarter we should be back to basically where we were pre-pandemic with vehicle processing, which is great."