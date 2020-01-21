Lucky's Market in Neptune Beach may soon be closing its doors, according to multiple sources.

The grocery retailer opened in December of 2016, and prides itself on featuring fresh local produce and grab-and-go options.

When First Coast News tried to reach out to the manager of the store for comment, the phone number appeared to be disconnected.

Sources say the closure may come as soon as next month.

The Florida Sun-Sentinel reports that Lucky’s primary financial backer, Kroger, plans to divest its ownership share which has raised questions about whether the grocery store chain can continue its rapid expansion into Florida.

First Coast News reached out to the national media representative for Lucky's Market and have not heard back yet.