JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA’s controversial CEO, Aaron Zahn, could be fired as early as tomorrow, sources tell First Coast News. The Office of General Counsel has concluded its investigation into the scrapped plan to sell JEA and is expected to recommend the utility’s board fire Zahn with cause tomorrow, the sources say.

Zahn was put on paid leave in mid-December as criticism mounted over the proposed sale, particularly how employees would be paid bonuses if the sell went through. Zahn has been drawing a paycheck of about $2,000 a day since.

RELATED: JEA CEO placed on paid administrative leave as counsel negotiates terms of his termination

If Zahn is fired without cause, taxpayers would be on the hook for a severance package of 842,000. Under the proposed bonus plan, he would have gotten an additional $520,000 if JEA was sold. To be fired with cause, the board would have to find Zahn grossly neglected his duties and obligations or engaged in willful misconduct.

RELATED: 'If he feels that we owe him money then he needs to sue us': Councilmember says JEA CEO should not get money once he exits