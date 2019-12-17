JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a 6-year-old boy and 5-year-old girl have been found safe more than 48 hours after they were reported missing on the Westside.

"It's a Christmas miracle and it's a blessing," an investigator with JSO said. "A lot of hard work had been done and thank God for it."

Braxton Williams and his sister Bri'ya Williams were reported missing Sunday afternoon from the Paradise Village mobile home park on the Westside.

"This is a great moment for first responders, a great moment for the community, but especially for the parent," First Coast News crime analyst Mark Bauchman said. "They've got to be relieved that they've been found alive."

The children were reportedly found in a wooded area near their home. They have been taken to UF Health, according to police.