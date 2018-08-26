The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing, multiple fatalities have been reported.
JSO will be speaking regarding the shooting at 4:30 p.m.
Police are reporting that one shooting suspect is dead.
Two police sources tell First Coast News that there are four people dead and 11 people injured.
We are hearing from witnesses that people who were working in Hooters are on lockdown and are not able to leave. SWAT is finding people hiding in The Landing. SWAT is encouraging those who are hiding in place, not to come out but call 911 instead. ATF and the FBI are on scene assisting the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
JSO warns to stay many blocks away from the area for safety.
Information from hospitals:
Three victims of the mass shooting are being treated at Memorial Hospital and are labeled in stable condition, according to Memorial's spokesperson, Peter Moberg.
UF Health has six victims in their hospital. One victim is in serious condition and the other five are in good condition.
The Community Weighs In
EA, the makers of the Madden football game, have released statements via Twitter:
The Jacksonville Landing has released a statement:
“We are deeply saddened at the incident and pray for everyone involved. The Jacksonville Landing is fully cooperating with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and all ongoing investigations.”
Rick Scott has issued a statement via Twitter:
Senator Marco Rubio has also released a statement via Twitter:
Senator Bill Nelson has made a statement via Twitter:
