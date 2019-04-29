A man who was shot in a Riverside home on Sunday night has been identified.

Police say that a man was shot multiple times and died in a Riverside home. Someone close to the victim told First Coast News that Shane Dyson was the name of the man who was killed.

The source also said the shooting was a domestic situation that turned deadly. First Coast News has not been able to confirm that information with police sources.

However, we have learned that someone who previously had a relationship with Dyson did file a domestic violence injunction against him in 2017, claiming he stalked her and sent her threatening messages.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says that they initially responded to a call in the 2800 block of College Street. Police say a handgun was used and that Dyson was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a home that was not his.

Police have not released information regarding what events led up to the shooting. However, police say that the shooter was detained at the scene and police do not have any additional suspects.

Police say they are still looking into the circumstances and if the shooter could be facing charges.