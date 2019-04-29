JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot multiple times and died in a Riverside home on Sunday night.

The mother of Shane Dyson's ex-girlfriend told First Coast News that Dyson was killed.

The woman said the shooting was a domestic situation that turned deadly.

JSO responded to a call in the 2800 block of College Street on Sunday night.

Police say a handgun was used and that Dyson was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police have not released what led up to the shooting.

The shooter was detained at the scene and police do not have any outstanding suspects.

It is unclear why Dyson was at the home.

Police say they are still looking into the circumstances and if the shooter could be facing charges.