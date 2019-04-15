Crews in St. Johns County battled a blaze at the Sonic located in Cobblestone Village on Monday morning.

The St. Johns County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 6:12 a.m. Upon arrival, they say that they saw heavy black smoke coming out of the building.

Crews immediately initiated interior and rooftop operations, bringing the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire.

First Coast News has reached out to the business but has not been able to get in touch with anyone.