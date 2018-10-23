JACKSONVILLE, Fl -- Diallo Sekou Seabrooks is a familiar face with an outspoken voice. A business owner and community activist, he has been trying to curb the violence in Jacksonville's urban communities.

Some consider him a champion of victim's rights; unfortunately, the violence he hates has reached his front door.

"It is not anything you can prepare for," he said. "It is hard."

The former city council candidate just learned that over the weekend his oldest son was killed in a violent act, shot multiple times.

"My son had flew in from Ft. Lauderdale to Atlanta, Georgia to visit his mom," said Seabrooks. "Hang out with some of his friends."

On Oct. 20, 4:48 a.m. his son, Kaso Gordon, was gunned down in an Atlanta apartment complex.

Security video from the Atlanta Police Department shows the suspects getting into a white four-door sedan after shooting his son multiple times.

"We haven't found a motive, and that's mind-boggling because our son was not into anything criminal," he said.

Seabrooks is heartbroken. The family, he said, is one of the pillars of life, and now his other children are trying to understand what happened.

"They're taking it a lot better than the parents are," he said.

The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public's help in solving this crime.

At this time we are asking anyone who may recognize the suspects or has any information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers. Information on the case or suspects can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

Seabrooks, who has walked the streets of Jacksonville asking communities to stop the violence, is now a hurting dad asking the community to help solve this case.

"The hope is like any parent. If you know anything, say something" he said, "so we can get these creeps off the streets."

According to Seabrooks, two suspects are in police custody and investigators are looking for the others involved in this violent crime.

