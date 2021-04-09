'Something amazing,' Residents surprised to see a dolphin in Slidell waters after Ida

“From this morning everyone’s been looking and taking pictures and stuff like that and I was curious,” said Anthea Burey.

SLIDELL, La. — Cars lined up, people sitting in the grass, all in awe of a sight that’s not seen every day, a dolphin stuck between a levee and a pump station near the intersection of Pontchartrain Drive and Oak Harbor Boulevard.

“How could they get a dolphin in this part of this area. How could they get a dolphin in Louisiana,” said Matthias Burey.

The Burey family was one of the many faces that stopped by to see the dolphin. Each member of the Burey family with a smile from ear to ear. Anthea Burey said the sight of the dolphin brought joy after difficult days.

“After all this this is something amazing,” said Anthea Burey.

Other people like Mario Molina were worried.

“For me it’s not funny to see dolphins suffering like that. I can’t do anything. I can do nothing,” said Molina.

Molina has been checking on the dolphin ever since he spotted it.

“There’s a lot people that are watching and I didn’t see anybody trying to help him,” said Molina.

Molina said he just wants the dolphin to make it back home safely.