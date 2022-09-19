'Someone shot my truck:' Northside neighbors react to house party that turned violent

A drive by shooting injured two people outside a house party on Jacksonville's Northside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Kent Samaniego says Sunday's party at a rental home on the Northside was loud and at one point he heard fighting, but he didn't think it got out of control initially.

“It seemed to settle down, so I didn’t call police because they were just partying having fun, but it was still 3:30 in the morning," said Samaniego. "I laid back down and next thing you know it I heard about 9 or 12 shots just like pow pow pow one after the other."

Monday morning he came outside to find his truck with a bullet hole and called police back out.

“This is the reason I left Los Angeles," said Samaniego. "I mean drive bys and helicopters were all the time out there. Biggest reason I left was traffic and the violence and now it's happening right across the street."

At this time it’s unknown if any arrests have been made in the case. Police say two people were shot.

A man in his late teens was shot in his arms and legs and a woman in her twenties was shot in the legs. Both are expected to be OK.

“I was really hoping they weren’t gun shots " said another neighbor who would like to stay anonymous."So I was blown away and amazed because again we don’t get that type of activity in this neighborhood."

This neighbor says the gun violence must stop.

“We’re losing too many of our youth to gun violence, and I'm finding out that young person actually got hit," said the neighbor. "So you know when does it stop."