Some Vystar users report being able to log in, check online balance

The credit union's website and mobile app have been down since May 13.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Some VyStar Credit Union customers, who have been experiencing outages for 10 days as of Monday, have reported being able to log into their online accounts.

The credit union's website and mobile app have been down since May 13, with the website working intermittently for the first four days before it stopped working entirely.

Some people tell First Coast News they can log in online and view their balance, but that many features still remain nonfunctional.

At this time, VyStar customers can access their funds at ATMs, in-person, or over the phone at 904-777-6000 or 800-445-6289.

Customers can also connect with VyStar representatives on Facebook or at vystarcu.org/contact-us.

Though viewers have reported ATM malfunctions to First Coast News, VyStar has said that all ATMs are currently operational. You can find an ATM near you by clicking here.

Statement from Vystar:

"VyStar Credit Union’s Online Banking platform remains offline. As much as we would like to present members with a new Online Banking experience quickly, we need to ensure the platform accurately reflects the data in our core systems, which have maintained their integrity and continues to operate as planned. While our teams continue to work to bring Online Banking live, we have also:

Deployed back-office employees from across other departments to work in our branches and at our Contact Center.

Extended Contact Center hours from 7 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. today, May 23.

Extended Contact Center hours from 6 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25.

Keeping select branches open until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25. In addition, opening select branch drive-thrus at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, and Wednesday, May 25.

Opened select branches this past Sunday, May 22 from 1-5 p.m.

Proactively waived VyStar fees during the timeframe that Online Banking was offline.

Our members’ accounts, balances and transactions have remained safe and secure throughout the conversion. In addition, direct deposits and other transactions were successfully processed in members’ accounts.