RECAP: Damage from this weekend's protests in Jacksonville

Saturday's protest in downtown Jacksonville quickly went from peaceful to destructive. Businesses have been cleaning up shattered windows and spray paint.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Businesses are cleaning up after a weekend of protests, some of which turned violent.

The Supervisor of Elections office sustained a lot of damage including spray paint on their security cameras, smashed glass on the front doors, and shattered windows. Crews from the city of Jacksonville started working on repairs Monday.

The Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan says the vandals were caught on camera before they finished they spray painted the cameras. He’s working with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office to identify the two people he says did this.

Hogan says they will open walk-in services on Tuesday.

Broken windows and spray paint are seen throughout downtown. Some of the clean up started Sunday morning.

Video from Saturday night’s protest shows someone smashing the window of a JSO car. Crowds started to get rowdy. JSO says someone stabbed one of their officers in the neck.

Sunday's protest was mostly peaceful throughout the day. In the afternoon and evening, JSO began arresting some protesters. First Coast News confirms at least 22 people from age 18 to 80 were arrested this weekend for unlawful assembly.

On Monday morning, the courthouse lawn was torn up with tire tracks. First Coast News confirms that officers were chasing two motorcycles at high speeds Sunday night after curfew, but we are not sure if these tracks are from that incident.