Some Nassau County Schools will be on 'moderate lockdown' as search for Patrick McDowell continues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the search continues for the man accused of fatally shooting a deputy in Nassau County, some schools in the Callahan area will be on a modified lockdown Monday.

On Sunday, the Nassau County School Board announced that some schools including Callahan Middle School will be on a modified lockdown on Monday until further notice.

This means they will be open, but with limited movement within the halls of the school, the sheriff's office told First Coast News.

Buses will be running and if parents choose to keep their child home, the absence will be excused.