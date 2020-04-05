JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — After a month of uncertainty, fear and concerns, several business owners are tired of sitting in limbo.

"Tuesday at 5 o clock we will be open," Jerry Moran said.

Moran is the owner and chef of La Cena Ristorante in the Murray Hill community.

"I'm not afraid to go back to work," Moran said. "I am chomping at the bit right now."

Monday, he was in the building making preparations and receiving food deliveries.

"We will get all the food set up, we will do a lot of butcheries," he said. "I've got to make pasta. I've got to make chocolate mousse."

His dining room can hold 27 people and he said the tables are spaced well apart; as for his staff wearing face masks, he doesn't plan to do so.

"I don't think the mask issue is going to be significant in our kitchen or in the dining room," Moran said. "We have a very small crew."

Further down the street on Edgewood Avenue, others are being cautious.

Moon River Pizza, one of the popular eateries in Murray Hill, will continue take out orders only.

"I spoke with the staff," Dan Bottorff said, "and they are not ready."

He said they will continue to assess the situation and "feel it out for this week."

"My staff has been fantastic, everybody has gone beyond," Bottorff said. "I just want them to feel safe before we open the dining room."

The difference between the two businesses is La Cena did not have a take out business during the shutdown.

In fact, the owner applied for the Paycheck Protection Program and was one of the fortunate small business owners to get approved.

"It showed up Sunday night and it is doing exactly what it is supposed to do, that is put me back in the same cash position I was before the shutdown," Moran said.

He said being close wasn't exactly a vacation. He believes the worst is behind in the City of Jacksonville and he is ready to move forward.

"We are going to re-open, and we are going to be careful, and we are going to have the tables spaced properly," Moran said.

