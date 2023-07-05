Some Jacksonville pools reopen July 5, but many still closed due to staffing and maintenance issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five additional pools in Jacksonville will be open by mid-July, according to the City of Jacksonville.
As of June 14, only half of city pools were open. Seventeen of them were closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages and maintenance and/or repairs, according to the city.
There are still 10 pools closed.
Pool locations expected to be opened by mid-July 2023
- Baldwin Middle/High School----345 Chestnut St.
- Robert Kennedy Pool---1139 Ionia St.
- San Souci Pool (Adolph Wurn Park) 2115 Dean Road
- Terry Parker High School----7301 Parker School Road
- Emmett Reed Pool --- 1093 Sixth St.
Pools that remain closed:
R= Closed for repair/maintenance
S= Closed for staffing issues
- Carvill Park Pool --- (S) 8793 Carvill Ave.
- Charles Clark Pool --- (R/S) 8793 Sibbald Road
- Ed White High School ---(R/S) 1700 Old Middleburg Road
- Englewood High School --- (R/S) 4412 Barnes Road
- Eugene Butler Pool --- (S) 900 Acorn St.
- Golfair Park Pool (C.T. Brown) ---(R/S) 4415 Moncrief Road
- Highlands Middle School --- (R/S) 10913 Pine Estates Road
- Mallison Park Pool --- (R/S) 3133 Lenox Ave.
- Paxon High School --- (R/S) 3239 West Fifth St.
- Raines High School --- (R/S) 3663 Raines Ave.
- Sunny Acres Pool---Overall Park renovation project to create a destination location for citizens with disabilities. (R/S) 2850 Wompi Dr.