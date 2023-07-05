Some Jacksonville pools reopen July 5, but many still closed due to staffing and maintenance issues

Five pools have reopened for the summer. However, there are still quite a few that are still shuttered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five additional pools in Jacksonville will be open by mid-July, according to the City of Jacksonville.

As of June 14, only half of city pools were open. Seventeen of them were closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages and maintenance and/or repairs, according to the city.

There are still 10 pools closed.

Pool locations expected to be opened by mid-July 2023

Baldwin Middle/High School----345 Chestnut St.

Robert Kennedy Pool---1139 Ionia St.

San Souci Pool (Adolph Wurn Park) 2115 Dean Road

Terry Parker High School----7301 Parker School Road

Emmett Reed Pool --- 1093 Sixth St.

Pools that remain closed:

R= Closed for repair/maintenance

S= Closed for staffing issues