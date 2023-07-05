x
Some Jacksonville pools reopen July 5, but many still closed due to staffing and maintenance issues

Five pools have reopened for the summer. However, there are still quite a few that are still shuttered.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Five additional pools in Jacksonville will be open by mid-July, according to the City of Jacksonville.

As of June 14, only half of city pools were open. Seventeen of them were closed due to lifeguard staffing shortages and maintenance and/or repairs, according to the city. 

There are still 10 pools closed.

Pool locations expected to be opened by mid-July 2023

  • Baldwin Middle/High School----345 Chestnut St.
  • Robert Kennedy Pool---1139 Ionia St.
  • San Souci Pool (Adolph Wurn Park) 2115 Dean Road
  • Terry Parker High School----7301 Parker School Road
  • Emmett Reed Pool --- 1093 Sixth St.

Pools that remain closed:

R= Closed for repair/maintenance

S= Closed for staffing issues

  • Carvill Park Pool --- (S) 8793 Carvill Ave.
  • Charles Clark Pool --- (R/S) 8793 Sibbald Road
  • Ed White High School ---(R/S) 1700 Old Middleburg Road
  • Englewood High School --- (R/S) 4412 Barnes Road
  • Eugene Butler Pool --- (S) 900 Acorn St.
  • Golfair Park Pool (C.T. Brown) ---(R/S) 4415 Moncrief Road
  • Highlands Middle School --- (R/S) 10913 Pine Estates Road
  • Mallison Park Pool --- (R/S) 3133 Lenox Ave.
  • Paxon High School --- (R/S) 3239 West Fifth St.
  • Raines High School --- (R/S) 3663 Raines Ave.
  • Sunny Acres Pool---Overall Park renovation project to create a destination location for citizens with disabilities. (R/S) 2850 Wompi Dr.

