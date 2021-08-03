Some buildings at Florida School for Deaf and Blind evacuated after threat

The school said students who live on campus are safely in their dorms as authorities work to investigate the unconfirmed threat.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida School for the Deaf and Blind received an unconfirmed bomb threat Monday afternoon, according to the school's website.

The school received the threat at about 3:50 p.m., which immediately launched an investigation by the campus police department. Some of the buildings were evacuated as a precaution, the FSDB website says.

All buses safely left campus for students who are only at the school during the day. Students who live on campus are safely in their dorms, the school said on its website.