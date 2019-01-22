The 8,000-square-foot concrete block building that houses Four Fathers Distillery off New Kings Road is unassuming on Jacksonville's Northwest Side.

But the spirits production facility is converting to a new form of solar energy that operators say will save them thousands if not hundreds of thousands of dollars as they begin weaning the business off natural gas and electric power.

"We thought, why not work with the sun?" said Tim Daniels, owner of Four Fathers. "We call it sun aging. ... It's something that down the road that's going to be environmental."

The solar energy that Four Fathers is converting to involves a system that's relatively unique.

The apparatus is much different than the traditional field of black solar panels. In an otherwise empty field next to the Four Fathers building rests a set of bright, shiny aluminum planks similar to a small bleacher section found lining any Little League baseball diamond.

The solar equipment is provided by ArticSolar, a relatively new solar energy production company based in Jacksonville.

Bill Guiney, president of Artic Solar founded in 2014, said Four Fathers is one of the company's first clients. He said the distillery is the first operational steam boiler setup in the United States.

Artic Solar's technology uses the "solar collectors" — those strips of metallic panels on angled risers — to generate heat to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. There are tubes between each collector with water running through them.

The water, buffered with glycol as an additive to prevent it from instantly turning into steam, is then piped underground from the grid of solar collectors to what are essentially water heaters outside the distillery. That is the source of the energy fed into the distillery and it runs the stills that produces the Four Fathers spirits.

"We circulate the fluid from the solar array into the boiler room, which is a container and we store it in tanks" at 300 degrees Fahrenheit, Guiney said. "We circulate that water through a boiler that makes steam for the distillery."

Distilleries and breweries are not uniquely qualified for the solar technology that Artic produces, Guiney said. It can be applicable to just about any industry or building that needs energy and looking to transition away from traditional forms such as electric or natural gas. He said it just so happens that the distillery and brewing industry is growing so rapidly, that industry leaders are looking at any alternatives to cut energy costs.

"The industry is growing so much that they need to find ways to save money. They've got to be competitive" Guiney said. "And the measure is, what is your cost per barrel, per year to make it. If you're able to reduce energy costs significantly, you can reduce your overall costs of brewing and distilling."

The solar collectors are concave metallic panels that collect the heat and transfers the energy to a heat exchanger.

Guiney said it sounds sophisticated, but it boils down to a steam-heat system that has been used for decades only the one at Four Fathers is run off the sun.

The system isn't just for heating systems, he said. It can also run air conditioning systems and can also use evaporation systems that evaporate matter such as waste water and convert it into potable water.

Guiney said his company is already involved in one of those projects with BART, the rapid transit system in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Artic Solar's system not only garnered business from Four Fathers, but other organizations expressed interest.

The Ethiopian government and corporations are now in talks with Artic Solar, Guiney said.

Friday's event at Four Fathers which included distillery tours and highlighted Artic Solar's system also drew visitors who are considering the system.

"We want to use every technique that we can," Four Fathers' Daniels said. "In reality, we're in Florida. The sun's here all the time. We want to use that to run our stills without natural gas and without electricity."

Daniels, a former research scientist for the Bacardi Rum distillery in Jacksonville, said Four Fathers has invested about $1.5 million in the distillery since it was founded it in 2015.

The cost of Artic Solar equipment installation ran at least $15,000 to distill the whiskeys, vodkas and gins that are largely marketed on the First Coast and other areas of Florida.

Daniels said that's just the beginning and there will likely be more costs associated with the solar conversion before the facility is completely operating on solar power alone.

Dustin Stephany, the sustainability building coordinator at the University of Florida in Gainesville, was on hand Friday for the solar equipment demonstration at Four Fathers. He acknowledged it's impressive and under consideration for use at the school.

"We have some people researching this technology over at the university," Stephany said. "It's awesome because it can distill just from the sun."

If that kind of energy can run a distillery, Stephany said he is investigating how it can run Gainesville campus buildings.

"Steam is being generated. We can use that to heat the buildings, depending if we can integrate it with this technology," Stephany said. "It [Artic Solar] is a lot more efficient. They can produce four times more [energy] per square foot."

Gaspare Bonvantre, resident engineer at Anheuser-Busch brewery in Jacksonville, was more cautious about the Artic Solar technology. But during the tour Friday, he admitted it is on the radar and the beer-brewing giant wants to know more.

"We're here to explore the technology and see what it's about," Bonvantre said. "If the technology is viable, we'll be interested in it.

"It [Artic Solar] is pretty positive at first glance. Definitely, we'd like to see the engineering behind it. It definitely has potential," Bonvantre said, noting the Jacksonville brewery has no solar power now. But other Anheuser-Busch facilities in America are already incorporating solar energy with traditional solar systems.

