Software glitch results in multiple charges for paid parking customers in St. Augustine

City officials said the glitch came from Flowbird, a global vendor for automated parking systems that runs third-party interfaces with credit card companies.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — If you parked at a parking pay station in St. Augustine over the Fourth of July weekend you may be seeing double charges in your bank account, according to the city officials.

The credit card processor associated with the city’s parking pay station vendor experienced a glitch during a software update from Friday, July 2, through Monday, July 5.

The glitch resulted in parking customers being charged multiple times for the same transaction.

The company did confirm this was not a security breach and no credit card information was compromised, according to the city's website.

Those potentially affected by the glitch were customers who used one of the city’s 48 pay stations. Historic Downtown Parking Facility (HDPF), Park Now, mobile app, and cash customers were not affected.

As of Tuesday, July 6, erroneous charges have been halted and Flowbird has started issuing refunds, the city said.

While Flowbird has not provided the city with an exact timeframe, they have assured customers that they can expect their accounts to be refunded as soon as possible.

If a customer does notice continuing charges, it is recommended that they contact their credit card company directly.

At this time, the city said its top priority is to make sure that all impacted parking customers are refunded. Once all customers have been refunded, the city will evaluate any revenue loss.

According to Flowbird, there are potentially 2,779 cardholders impacted.

“Please know that we are addressing this issue as our top priority, and will continue to work until all such transactions are refunded in the proper way,” Benoit Reliquet, President of Flowbird North America, stated in a public letter. “This glitch was not a security violation or software hack. All credit card data is safe and protected.”

For more information on this issue, contact the City of St. Augustine Parking Division at 904.825.1090 or via email at parking@citystaug.com.