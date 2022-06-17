Tiny dock concert coming to Jacksonville this weekend

Stay socially distanced and enjoy live music from the comfort of your own boat Saturday afternoon in the Ortega River.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Virus rates are on the rise. Duval County is currently considered a high transmission rate, with a 62% increase in positive cases compared to two weeks ago.

Saturday, June 18 there's a Tiny Dock Concert event in Jacksonville that allows people to see live music at a safe social distance while exploring nature.

You don't have to be next to a person to enjoy live music this weekend. In fact, you don't even need to be on dry land. Kayaks and all manner of boats are welcome for the Tiny Dock Concert.

Boaters are invited to stay socially distant in their own boat and listen to live music on a dock in the Ortega River.

Brian Osborn plays the trumpet in the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra and also founded the Tiny Dock Concert series.

"We're trying to inspire people to be part of something greater," says Osborn. "Especially with the pandemic and disconnection, our mission is community, to bring people together in a safe positive way and to invest in something greater than themselves."

Tickets for Saturday's show can be purchased through the St. Johns Riverkeeper website, where there is a suggested donation. A link to buy tickets is here.

"We really do feel that if people are out in the water or out in the watershed they'll want to protect it more," says St. Johns Riverkeeper Director of Outreach, Karen Estella Smith. "They'll want to become educated, they'll want to tell their friends, they'll become more apt to be a part of it."

Saturday at 5 p.m., the John Lumpkin Institute takes the stage... or dock... for a John Coltrane tribute jazz show.

"Everybody in the community likes something different," says Osborn, "what we like is quality music and people who can go up and represent the same values and vision that we have."