A Fernandina man, who is very much alive, was marked dead by the Social Security Administration last October.

John Perry said he couldn’t access his bank account but didn’t realize it was the source of a deeper problem.

“I own a detailing business and I had recently changed names, so I figured it would resolve itself over a few weeks,” Perry said.

Perry said other problems began when he tried submitting rent payments the front office refused to accept them.

“They told me they couldn’t accept my payments and that I needed to contact their lawyer,” he said.

Perry said he was told by apartment management that it was believed he was committing identity theft. He realized why, after he was pulled over in February and a deputy told him that he wasn’t alive according to records.

“At first I thought it was a joke and then he told me he didn’t want to deal with the paperwork, so he told me to leave,” he said.

Perry said he was served eviction papers and shortly afterward, tried to sort out his identity issues with the Nassau County DMV and local SSA office.

“I had to bring them my driver’s license, copies of medical bills, my social security card and yet, the social security office still couldn’t explain how something like this happened," he said.

Perry said administrators first told him the accident was a mix-up because his father died.

“I said, no I just visited my dad a few minutes ago and then they said that my son died, but my son was with me in the office when they told me this,” he said.

Perry said no-one has been held accountable for the mistake that cost him is business, his income, his apartment and his health.

“I’ve been living out of my truck since February and because of that, I suffered from a blood clot that almost killed me in March,” he said. “Hospital staff didn’t want to admit me into a trauma bay because they couldn’t verify my identity and that’s when an actual doctor had to intervene, I was in so much pain.”

Perry said he and his son, 15, have written more than 200 letters to President Donald Trump’s office, hoping to get a resolution. He finally received a phone call in April from a woman with the SAA in Atlanta and a letter of erroneous death.

“The first letter they drafted didn’t even have letter-head, contact information or appropriate grammar, so my bank wouldn’t accept it,” he said.

Although Perry now has a properly formatted and acceptable letter, he is still listed as deceased with the SAA and IRS. He said he’s still not able to apply for a job or get another apartment.

“I’ve been sleeping in my truck, eating canned food and trying to find a way to provide for my son,” he said. “I’ve worked my whole life and I’ve worked very hard, I never thought anything like this would happen to me, I feel like I actually would be better off dead.”

According to the SSA and IRS, there is no legal recourse Perry can take to recoup financial losses.

To help Mr. Perry get back on his feet, contact Bethany Anderson at Banderson@firstcoastnews.com

Update 5/8/2018

After this story aired, we received word from the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and the office of Senator Marco Rubio, that they will review Perry’s case and try to assist him.

