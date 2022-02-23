'We're not dead meat in here:' Nursing home resident says Social Security payments stretched thin due to inflation

A Jacksonville nursing home resident wants her social security payments to rise to meet the cost of inflation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We've all seen it.

From the gas pump to the grocery store, prices for everyday items are skyrocketing as inflation causes costs for seemingly everything to rise.

The rise in prices is especially painful for some of Jacksonville's most vulnerable citizens, those who rely on social security.

Recently, a woman who lives in a nursing home and says her social security payments simply don't go far enough reached out to First Coast News for help.

"We're totally being ignored," says Linda Poore.

For the last 14 years, Poore has lived in a long term care nursing facility. She has a nerve disease that robbed her of her ability to walk.

Currently, she lives at Fouraker Hills Rehab and Nursing Center.

"The politicians in Tallahassee have ignored us for the past seven years," says Poore. "They don't care anything about us, nothing."

The vast majority of Poore's social security check goes towards her care at Fouraker Hills. She is left with just $130 a month to cover her phone bill and buy items like drinks or toiletries that aren't provided by the facility.

She also pays a woman from her church to shop for her.

"I know I'm not the only one in my shoes," says Poore. "I don't have family bringing stuff into me. I have to buy everything that I get, everything."

Poore wants lawmakers to hear her struggles and work to pass legislation to raise the amount of money that nursing home residents receive from their social security checks to pay for everyday items.

"I just want politicians to pay attention to us," says Poore. "We're not just a bunch of dead meat in these nursing homes, we're real people."

Poore says that she likes living at Fouraker Hills and that her complaint is with politicians who she says aren't doing enough to help seniors.

First Coast News reached out to both Fouraker Hills and the Social Security Administration, but did not receive an official comment from either entity.

"There's a lot of us who are really alert and watch the news and know what's going on and know what these politicians are doing to us, and we also know they're going to need our votes this year," says Poore.