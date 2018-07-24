CALLAHAN, Fla. -- The death of 19-year-old Sergey Brooks remains a mystery. Brooks was found unresponsive at a dead-end of a Westside neighborhood on the morning of July 6. Witnesses told investigators they believe he was beaten to death and then dropped off at the intersection of Bilken Drive and Lafore Street.

Brooks was adopted just two years ago. He’s originally from Russia. He's described as a great student and talented athlete. He played varsity soccer at Westside High School from 2016 to 2017 and at Baldwin High School from 2017 to 2018.

One of his team's competitors was West Nassau High School, where senior Gabe Albert is the goalkeeper.

Albert vividly remembers playing against Brooks. Once he heard about his death, he reached out to his coach, Eric Hernandez, suggesting they do something to raise money for his family. Hernandez was on board immediately.

"All of my athletes said he was funny, outgoing, super friendly and his sportsmanship was kind of off the charts. When you leave that kind of mark as an athlete in a competitive environment, it’s a positive sign," said Hernandez. "My athletes responded to it, they remembered him, so he left his mark."

Coach Hernandez says he wants to do whatever he can to help Albert spread the word.

"He said 'coach, we need to help the family', I said 'absolutely, you take charge on this one, and I will back you up 100 percent,'" Hernandez said.

Albert says Brooks was a fantastic player and an even better person.

"He was fast, he had power behind his shot, he had a great attitude," said Albert. "Even when they were losing, he had a great attitude, he kept playing, kept pushing, just a great person."

Albert says he recently discovered a bond with Brooks beyond the field. He found out Brooks’ uncle lived next to his dad and had helped his dad when he was diagnosed with cancer.

"His family helped my family, so might as well help his family too," Albert said. "Just pay for funeral costs or whatever they need."

With brotherhood as a core value for the team, they see competition as a way to unite, not divide, especially in this case.

"We’re all in this together, it’s a society thing, we have to give back to one another," said Hernandez.

They’re now planning a fundraiser for the Brooks family, and they’re hoping more surrounding teams will take part in it with them.

"Just because you’re playing against them doesn’t mean you have to hate them. Just because you have a rivalry doesn’t mean you have to have a rivalry outside of the sport. Leave that rivalry on the field, just be nice because you don't know what could happen to them off the field," said Albert.

The team will be hosting a car wash from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Aug. 11 at the O'Reilly Auto Parts down the street from West Nassau High School. They encourage everyone to come out. All of the proceeds will go toward the Brooks family.

